Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 97.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

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Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 59,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

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Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

Further Reading

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