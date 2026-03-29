Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 4th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

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Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $554.90 on Friday. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $282.24 and a twelve month high of $741.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $618.12 and its 200-day moving average is $625.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $519.67.

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About Dillard’s

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Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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