Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 4th

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $30.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $554.90 on Friday. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $282.24 and a twelve month high of $741.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $618.12 and its 200-day moving average is $625.42.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $519.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dillard’s

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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Dividend History for Dillard's (NYSE:DDS)

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