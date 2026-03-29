Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

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Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $454.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.57. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle market companies in the United States. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker CCAP, the firm offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of debt and equity instruments, targeting businesses with attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. Its primary objective is to generate current income through interest payments and potential capital appreciation via selective equity co-investments.

The company’s investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans, unsecured second-lien loans, mezzanine debt, as well as preferred and common equity co-investments.

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