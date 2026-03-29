Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $36,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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