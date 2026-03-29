Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $158.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $108.08 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.17.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.61%.

More Blackstone News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 2,868,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000,004.35. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 18,628,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,129,914.25. The trade was a 18.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.