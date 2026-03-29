DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $71.80 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,807.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.29 or 0.00721898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00489638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00080694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00323640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012002 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 18,215,357,558 coins and its circulating supply is 18,080,540,706 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks. DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years. Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining. Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners. Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus. Telegram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

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