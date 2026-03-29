DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $71.80 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,807.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.29 or 0.00721898 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014449 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00489638 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00080694 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00323640 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012002 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 18,215,357,558 coins and its circulating supply is 18,080,540,706 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
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