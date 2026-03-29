Wolfstich Capital LLC Buys 401,349 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Wolfstich Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,349 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 23.6% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,257.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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