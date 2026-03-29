USA Financial Formulas Purchases 13,853 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1,481.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 0.3% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.46 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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