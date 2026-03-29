FirstService Corporation (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 10.9% increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

FirstService has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

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FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.94 and its 200 day moving average is $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About FirstService

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.64%.FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

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FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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