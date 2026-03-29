Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $650,613,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 266.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,890,000 after purchasing an additional 775,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 760,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,444,000 after buying an additional 695,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $209.10 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $242.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.95 and its 200-day moving average is $205.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

View Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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