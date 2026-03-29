iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Tiller Private Wealth Inc.

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,032 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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