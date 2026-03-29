iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AGG opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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