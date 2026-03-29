USA Financial Formulas Lowers Stock Position in BNY $BK

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its holdings in BNY (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in BNY were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BNY by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 287,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in BNY by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in BNY by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BNY by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BNY from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. New Street Research set a $143.00 price objective on BNY in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BNY in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BNY from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BNY from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNY currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

BNY Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BNY stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. BNY has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $128.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. BNY had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BNY will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BNY Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. BNY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

BNY Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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