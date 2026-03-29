Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Shares in REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 81,869 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,461,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 88.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 386,947 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 121.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings raised REX American Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on REX

REX American Resources Trading Up 8.2%

REX American Resources stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. REX American Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.73.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.18. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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