Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Shares in REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 81,869 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,461,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 88.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 386,947 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 121.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.
Key REX American Resources News
Here are the key news stories impacting REX American Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record full‑year profit: REX reported record full fiscal‑2025 net income per share of $2.50, underscoring stronger profitability from its ethanol assets. REX American Resources Reports Record High Full Fiscal Year 2025 Net Income Per Share
- Positive Sentiment: Big EPS beat in Q4: REX posted Q4 EPS of $1.32 vs. roughly $0.14 expected — investors are rewarding the beat even though revenue slightly missed estimates. (Earnings call transcripts confirm management highlighted tax‑credit and operational drivers.) Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Tax‑credit and carbon‑capture upside: Management signaled progress on carbon capture initiatives and indicated ~$28M in potential Section 45Z tax credits plus plans tied to ~200M‑gallon capacity expansion — these non‑cash/tax items materially boosted reported results and create future cash‑flow benefits if realized. Expanded capacity and 45Z tax credits article
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational structure: The company consolidated interests in six ethanol facilities (One Earth, NuGen, etc.), which management says supports scale but will also change reported results comparability going forward. Earnings call transcript (Fool)
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue vs. expectations: Q4 revenue of ~$158M was slightly below consensus (~$162M), so the EPS beat was driven more by tax/timing items than top‑line outperformance. MarketBeat earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Coverage notes investors worry that the stock’s recent run and rich multiples (e.g., elevated P/E) may already price in continued tax‑credit benefits and operational improvement, leaving limited upside if execution or credits disappoint. Yahoo Finance valuation article
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
REX American Resources Trading Up 8.2%
REX American Resources stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. REX American Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.73.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.18. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REX American Resources Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.
In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.
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