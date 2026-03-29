AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFB stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

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AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 367.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 328.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

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AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.

Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.

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