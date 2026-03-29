AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AFB stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.
Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.
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