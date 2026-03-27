Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,395 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the February 26th total of 17,425 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,088 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 28,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

ZTR stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Total Return Fund, Inc (NYSE: ZTR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high total return with moderate income. The fund, which began operations in 2005, trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. ZTR offers investors access to a diversified mix of fixed-income and equity opportunities within a single vehicle.

To pursue its stated objective, the fund typically allocates across a broad range of asset classes, including corporate debt securities, high-yield bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks, common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

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