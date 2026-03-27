Precision Optics Corp. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Corp. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,267 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 26th total of 6,719 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,961 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Optics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Optics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Optics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precision Optics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Precision Optics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 231,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

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Precision Optics Price Performance

POCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 127,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,015. Precision Optics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precision Optics ( NASDAQ:POCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precision Optics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Precision Optics

About Precision Optics

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Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

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