Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Lantronix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Insider Activity at Lantronix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mathi Gurusamy sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $89,840.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,569 shares in the company, valued at $345,083.49. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 227,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 million, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.53. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Lantronix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

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