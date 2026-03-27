Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL) vs. Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Silver has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Silver and Impala Platinum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Silver 0 1 0 1 3.00 Impala Platinum 0 0 2 1 3.33

Earnings & Valuation

Impala Platinum has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.93%. Given Impala Platinum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Impala Platinum is more favorable than Liberty Silver.

This table compares Liberty Silver and Impala Platinum”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Silver N/A N/A -$25.34 million ($0.04) -100.14 Impala Platinum $4.71 billion 2.54 $41.85 million N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Silver and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Silver N/A N/A -39.02% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Liberty Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Liberty Silver on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Silver

(Get Free Report)

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Impala Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield. The company markets and sells its products in South Africa, Japan, China, the United States, and Europe. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

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