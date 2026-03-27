EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $149.59. 1,551,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,892. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.66. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,532 shares of company stock worth $1,877,405. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $258,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,892 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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