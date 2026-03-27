Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $3.05. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $3.3540, with a volume of 45,995 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Studio City Ih has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Studio City Ih Price Performance

About Studio City Ih

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $642.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

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