Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 76999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.09.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.05.

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Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0889 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high interest deposit accounts The Funds investment strategy is to invest substantially all of the assets of the Fund in high interest deposit accounts with one or more chartered banks and/or credit unions. During the period ended June 30, 2021 the portfolio was invested in cash accounts and term deposits diversified between seven Canadian financial institutions.

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