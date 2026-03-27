Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 51.4% in March

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 187 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the February 26th total of 385 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

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Principal Quality ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Principal Quality ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

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