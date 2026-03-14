Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 102,736 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 102,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,000. nVent Electric comprises about 1.1% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $109.86 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $588,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,072.17. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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