Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 225.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS opened at $45.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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