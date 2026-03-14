Liberty Global PLC $LILAK Shares Sold by Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 94,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $759,731.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.52. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LILAK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company’s core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

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