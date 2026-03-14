Simcoe Capital Management LLC Has $65.59 Million Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Simcoe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,225 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree makes up 9.5% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.35% of WisdomTree worth $65,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in WisdomTree by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $16.75 price objective on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:WT opened at $15.25 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.78 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,140,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,201,725.80. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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