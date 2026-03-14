Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $2.35 Million in TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 172,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,948,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,451 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $36,395,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $20,533,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,425,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $8,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of TAC opened at $12.45 on Friday. TransAlta Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $436.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.39 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransAlta Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation, originally founded in 1909 as Calgary Power Company Ltd., is a publicly traded energy company specializing in the development, ownership and operation of power generation and transmission assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TransAlta has grown from its early hydroelectric roots into a diversified energy provider with a multi-fuel generating fleet.
The company’s core business activities encompass power generation, asset management and energy trading services.
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