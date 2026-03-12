Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 12th (AAL, AC, ALS, AME, AVAV, BOX, BRZE, CEU, CG, CLMT)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 12th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$17.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$52.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $390.00 to $305.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$21.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$31.00.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $72.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$2.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$46.00 to C$63.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $75.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$380.00 to C$400.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$28.00 to C$40.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $243.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$36.00 to C$46.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$91.00 to C$113.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$29.00 to C$42.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$42.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $239.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $177.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$52.00 to C$78.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $53.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price increased by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$29.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$31.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $461.00 to $392.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $168.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.50 to $18.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price boosted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$24.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $148.00 to $125.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $203.00 to $237.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.