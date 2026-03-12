Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 12th (AAL, AC, ALS, AME, AVAV, BOX, BRZE, CEU, CG, CLMT)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2026

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 12th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$22.00 to C$17.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$52.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $390.00 to $305.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$21.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$31.00.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $72.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$2.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$46.00 to C$63.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $75.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$380.00 to C$400.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$28.00 to C$40.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $243.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$36.00 to C$46.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $16.00 to $19.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$91.00 to C$113.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$29.00 to C$42.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$42.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $239.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $177.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$52.00 to C$78.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $53.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price increased by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$29.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$31.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $461.00 to $392.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $168.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.50 to $18.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price boosted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$24.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $148.00 to $125.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $203.00 to $237.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $37.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.