North American Construction Group Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) management said fourth-quarter results for 2025 were significantly affected by a retroactive cost adjustment on the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion project, while highlighting record quarterly revenue in Australia, strong second-half free cash flow, and a 2026 outlook that calls for another year of growth.

Fourth-quarter results shaped by Fargo adjustment and wet weather

CFO Jason Veenstra said fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of CAD 78 million was “significantly impacted” by a CAD 13 million retroactive, life-to-date adjustment related to Fargo. The adjustment followed an updated full-project forecast that raised the estimated cost to complete structures, railroads, and aqueducts. Veenstra said the gross increase to project cost was about CAD 50 million, with the net impact to the company reflecting the late stage of the job.

Management said the project is roughlyand that the updated cost estimate is expected to carry through to completion in 2026. During the Q&A, Veenstra added that, based on the revised margin profile, only aboutof the company’s2026 adjusted EBITDA midpoint is contemplated from Fargo.

A second factor weighing on quarterly profitability was above-average rainfall late in the quarter in Queensland, which management said had a financial impact primarily at the Carmichael Mine. Excluding the Fargo and weather items, Veenstra said a gross profit run rate of roughly 15% is a reasonable indicator of current combined operations and consistent with third-quarter 2025.

Revenue momentum and record quarter in Australia

Veenstra said Australia posted quarterly revenue of AUD 176 million, a fourth-quarter record for the region “despite the wet weather.” The oil sands also delivered “solid top-line numbers” for the quarter. Combined quarterly revenue was CAD 344 million, though Veenstra noted the quarter was also affected by the company’s strategic divestiture of its ultra-class fleet, effective December 1, 2025.

For full-year 2025, the company generated CAD 1.5 billion in combined revenue, with management stating Australia and Canada were up a combined net basis of 10%. Australia increased 17%, while Canada rose 4%. Management also pointed to workforce growth, with employee exposure hours rising to 7.1 million in 2025 from 6.3 million in 2024, alongside a workforce of about 3,300 employees.

Margins, earnings, and cash flow highlights

Veenstra said fourth-quarter EBITDA margin of 23% was about seven percentage points below a roughly 30% run rate, attributing the difference to the Fargo adjustment and Queensland rainfall impacts. Direct general and administrative expenses were CAD 15 million, or 4.9% of reported revenue.

Depreciation expensed in the quarter equaled 18% of combined revenue, higher than management’s stated 14%–16% run rate, which Veenstra tied to “unique conditions” during the period. Adjusted earnings per share were a loss of CAD 0.14. The average cash interest rate in the quarter was 6.4%.

On cash generation, Veenstra said net cash provided by operations before working capital was CAD 56 million. Free cash flow of CAD 57 million was described as a quarterly highlight, driven by EBITDA generation and “disciplined sustaining capital maintenance.” He noted the company generated CAD 103 million of free cash flow in the second half of 2025 when combining third and fourth quarters.

Leverage, liquidity, and upcoming debenture repayment

North American Construction Group ended the quarter with CAD 878 million in net debt, down CAD 26 million sequentially, as free cash flow was used to pay down debt while also funding growth capital, share purchases, and dividends. Net debt leverage and senior secured debt leverage were 2.4x and 1.4x, respectively.

Veenstra said senior unsecured (high-yield) debt now represents about 40% of overall net debt, and management was “pleased with the demand” for that financing as it supports growth in Australia and infrastructure. The company ended the quarter with CAD 422 million of cash liquidity, up from CAD 334 million at the end of September, and expects to pay out convertible debentures at month-end using that capacity.

Strategy update: IMC acquisition, operational priorities, and 2026 outlook

CEO Barry Palmer, on his first earnings call in the role after 44 years with the company, emphasized execution and operating discipline. He reiterated expectations that the previously announced acquisition of Iron Mine Contracting (IMC) will close early in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions including approval by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). In response to an analyst question, management said the timing shift from late Q1 to Q2 was due to the regulatory review process and that they were being told there is “no risk,” just administrative timing.

Palmer said IMC brings roughly 120 heavy assets and about CAD 1 billion of contractual backlog, increasing overall backlog by roughly 30% and Australian backlog by roughly 35%. He said IMC combined with MacKellar would create a national “tier one contractor platform” in Australia. Management also noted the shareholder agreement allows for retroactive earnings back to January 1, and they expect to allocate that economics to Q1 even if closing occurs in Q2.

Palmer outlined 2026 operational priorities that included safety, further optimizing Australia’s workforce mix, reviewing and optimizing operating costs in Queensland while meeting customer requirements, integrating and commissioning IMC fleet expansion in Western Australia, completing the Fargo project, and improving mechanical availability and reliability in the oil sands through right-sizing, maintenance discipline, and operating fundamentals. In Q&A, Palmer said workforce initiatives in Australia target roughly 3%–5% savings, including reducing subcontractor reliance over time.

Looking at backlog and bidding, Palmer said current backlog is approximately CAD 3.9 billion, with CAD 1.2 billion already secured for 2026. He also cited a CAD 12.6 billion bid pipeline, including about CAD 4.6 billion in active tender and procurement processes spanning roughly 40 projects. Asked about timing, management said the active tender value is spread geographically across items such as defense spending, U.S. water projects, and mining projects.

For 2026 guidance, management reiterated expectations at the midpoint for:

Combined revenue of CAD 1.6 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 400 million

Free cash flow of CAD 120 million

Palmer said the cadence implied a stable first half broadly in line with the current fourth-quarter run rate (excluding Fargo impacts), with meaningful improvements expected in the second half as IMC synergies are realized, equipment is commissioned, and seasonal activity strengthens. Management also said it is simplifying public guidance to focus on top line, EBITDA margin, and free cash flow, rather than providing a broader set of metrics.

On infrastructure strategy after Fargo, Palmer said the company learned lessons about taking on scopes outside its core earthworks expertise. Going forward, he said the company would be more likely to pursue roles where it is in control of risks or to participate as a subcontractor for earthworks scopes with clearer terms and conditions. Management also said Fargo remains profitable overall and free-cash-flow positive, though three retroactive hits during the project have weighed on quarterly earnings. Veenstra added that any final cash distribution at project closeout is not included in 2026 free cash flow guidance and estimated it could be “modest” and potentially in the CAD 10 million range in 2027, subject to final margin and closeout processes.

Management said it remains focused on deleveraging, reaffirming a medium-term target of 2.0x net debt leverage and indicating an expectation to reach that level with free cash flow over the next two years, “probably by the end of 2027,” with a longer-term board objective of 1.5x.

