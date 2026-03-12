American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28, FiscalAI reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $158.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. American Public Education updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.580-0.640 EPS.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 668,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,970. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $860.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on APEI shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Public Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

