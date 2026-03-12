FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho set a $51.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 1,602,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $69,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 78,328,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,588,992,000 after acquiring an additional 305,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,109,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,049,255,000 after purchasing an additional 761,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,463,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,722,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,815,000 after buying an additional 34,014 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

