Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.14 and last traded at $151.14. 47,163,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 52,572,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.43.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average is $168.90.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.