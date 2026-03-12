NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.0320. Approximately 17,108,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 27,759,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $1,010,190.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,959.96. This represents a 41.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,439. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,254 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $155,616,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,993,000. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,702 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

