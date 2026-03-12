NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.0320. Approximately 17,108,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 27,759,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.
NuScale Power News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Framatome expands support for NuScale’s fuel supply chain and will fabricate SMR fuel in U.S. and European facilities, strengthening NuScale’s ability to meet U.S. and European demand. Framatome and NuScale Power Contract to Support Global Supply Chain
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term upside from potential large projects (e.g., TVA’s proposed 6 GW program) remains discussed by analysts, but timelines, financing and partner execution (ENTRA1) keep outcomes uncertain. Will TVA’s 6-GW Program Boost NuScale Power’s Long-Term Growth?
- Negative Sentiment: A flood of class‑action filings and investor‑alert notices were announced this week (multiple law firms), centered on alleged disclosures during May–Nov 2025; the April 20, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline is being highlighted — this increases legal overhang and investor uncertainty. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges NuScale Investors to Act
- Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4/full‑year results showed a sizable loss and weak revenue vs. expectations, and the company announced a new US$1 billion ATM equity plan — both raise dilution and execution concerns that pressured sentiment. Why NuScale Power (SMR) Is Down After Deeper Losses And A New US$1 Billion Equity Plan
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and fair‑value estimates have been trimmed after the earnings/ENTRA1 disclosures, resetting upside expectations and prompting downgrades — a valuation reset that weighs on near‑term trading. How The NuScale Power (SMR) Narrative Is Resetting
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.
NuScale Power Stock Down 3.2%
The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $1,010,190.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,959.96. This represents a 41.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,439. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NuScale Power
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,254 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $155,616,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,993,000. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,702 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
