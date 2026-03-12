Haitian International (HAIIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Haitian International to post earnings of $0.1515 per share and revenue of $1.2176 billion for the quarter.

Haitian International Price Performance

OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Haitian International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International (OTCMKTS: HAIIF) is a leading manufacturer of plastic injection molding machinery based in Ningbo, China. Incorporated in the early 1990s as part of Haitian International Holdings, the company has grown to become one of the world’s top suppliers of injection molding equipment. Haitian International Holdings Limited has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2007, and its American depositary shares trade over-the-counter in the United States under the symbol HAIIF.

Haitian’s product portfolio encompasses hydraulic, all-electric and hybrid injection molding machines, along with auxiliary equipment and automation solutions.

