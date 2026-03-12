Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.0750. 8,441,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 6,630,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BORR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Borr Drilling from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 8.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.The company had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.65 million.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling is an international offshore drilling contractor providing premium jack-up drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Established in 2016 and incorporated in Bermuda with headquarters in Hamilton, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BORR. Borr Drilling focuses exclusively on the ownership and operation of mobile offshore jack-up rigs, catering to exploration and production drilling projects in both mature and emerging hydrocarbon regions.

The company’s core business activities encompass the long-term contracting of high-specification jack-up rigs suitable for shallow-to-intermediate water depths.

