Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 12th

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, Himax Technologies, Vale, Red Cat, and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index and over time. They often offer higher growth potential than large-cap firms but also tend to be more volatile, less liquid, and therefore riskier for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Red Cat (RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

