Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.0 million-$367.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.0 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.070-0.270 EPS.

Rubrik stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.43. 7,994,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,236. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $327,219.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 337,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,725,504. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $708,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,445,119.36. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,878 shares of company stock worth $18,152,721. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $97,828,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Rubrik by 139.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 364.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,339,000 after purchasing an additional 842,939 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,969,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

