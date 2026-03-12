Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $636.58 and last traded at $618.89. 17,973,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 19,719,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $588.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDK. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandisk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.

Sandisk Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion and a PE ratio of -81.45.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $25,533,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Sandisk by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 176,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

