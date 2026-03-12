Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

Limoneira Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 61,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limoneira

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $64,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 64,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,143.95. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Limoneira by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Beartown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR), founded in 1893 and based in Santa Paula, California, is a diversified agribusiness and real estate enterprise. As one of the oldest citrus producers in the United States, Limoneira has built a reputation for cultivating and marketing high-quality citrus fruits, avocados and specialty crops. The company’s vertically integrated model encompasses farming, packing, processing and marketing activities designed to deliver fresh produce to domestic and international markets.

In its agricultural operations, Limoneira specializes in lemons, oranges and avocados, employing modern irrigation, harvesting and packing technologies to maintain consistent product quality and supply.

