Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Issues Earnings Results

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17, FiscalAI reports.

MLYS stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 1,165,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.57. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $47.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLYS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,236 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $529,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,849,105.62. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $345,762.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,625.32. This represents a 55.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,919 shares of company stock worth $11,755,439. 25.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,258,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 449,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 229,093 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 6,012.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,213,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

