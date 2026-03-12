Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.54.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.25. 1,929,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,143. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$10.53 and a 52 week high of C$18.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of C$69.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

