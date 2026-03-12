Jason Doornbos Buys 11,510 Shares of E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) insider Jason Doornbos bought 11,510 shares of E3 Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$13,236.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 90,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,637.35. The trade was a 14.48% increase in their ownership of the stock.
E3 Lithium Trading Down 4.3%
CVE ETL traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$1.10. 78,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.82. E3 Lithium Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.
About E3 Lithium
