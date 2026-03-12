Jason Doornbos Buys 11,510 Shares of E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) insider Jason Doornbos bought 11,510 shares of E3 Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$13,236.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 90,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,637.35. The trade was a 14.48% increase in their ownership of the stock.

E3 Lithium Trading Down 4.3%

CVE ETL traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$1.10. 78,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.82. E3 Lithium Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.

Get E3 Lithium alerts:

About E3 Lithium

(Get Free Report)

See Also

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.