Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Insider Sells C$320,000.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) insider Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 530,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,483,440. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TSE BDI traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.19. 342,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,019. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$7.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut Black Diamond Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.25.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

