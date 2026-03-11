Short Interest in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Expands By 4,122.9%

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 583,730 shares, a growth of 4,122.9% from the February 12th total of 13,823 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,612.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,612.8 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USCL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 394. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $58.98 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

Get iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.2661 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI. USCL was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.