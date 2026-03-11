NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,716,342 shares, a growth of 2,870.0% from the February 12th total of 57,789 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFXI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after purchasing an additional 310,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,001,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after purchasing an additional 237,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after buying an additional 72,831 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,719,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,783,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,632,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HFXI stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 169,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,857. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD. HFXI was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by IndexIQ.

