Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 1,634 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $148,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,502.22. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erhaan Shaikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $147,181.41.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,188. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,586.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $108.08.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Weiss Ratings lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

