Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.58 and last traded at $138.11. 12,288,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 10,445,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.69.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,163,030,000 after buying an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

