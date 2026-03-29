SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Short Interest Up 72.2% in March

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,050,346 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 26th total of 609,919 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,199,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLRN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 1,165,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,127. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.