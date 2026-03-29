SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Short Interest Up 72.2% in March

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,050,346 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 26th total of 609,919 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,199,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
FLRN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 1,165,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,127. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.
SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
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