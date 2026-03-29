Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 175,489 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the February 26th total of 126,584 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 926,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter.

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Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 1.0%

DIVO traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $44.21. 989,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

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